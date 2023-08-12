Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nick Fortes (hitting .296 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .216 with five doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (37 of 74), Fortes has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (14.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 6.8% of his games this year, and 2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 19 games this year (25.7%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 20 of 74 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.230
|AVG
|.202
|.287
|OBP
|.246
|.274
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|31/6
|2
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- King will start for the Yankees, his first this season.
- The 28-year-old righty has 38 appearances in relief this season.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .215 against him this season. He has a 2.88 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings over his 38 appearances.
