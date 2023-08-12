On Saturday, Nick Fortes (hitting .296 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .216 with five doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

In 50.0% of his games this season (37 of 74), Fortes has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (14.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 6.8% of his games this year, and 2% of his chances at the plate.

In 19 games this year (25.7%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 20 of 74 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .230 AVG .202 .287 OBP .246 .274 SLG .333 3 XBH 7 1 HR 4 13 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 31/6 2 SB 1

