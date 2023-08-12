Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday, Yuli Gurriel and the Miami Marlins square off against the New York Yankees and Michael King, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on August 7 against the Reds) he went 0-for-3.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .270 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 41 of 73 games this year (56.2%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (27.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 73), and 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 games this year, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (31.5%), including three games with multiple runs (4.1%).
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.239
|AVG
|.295
|.306
|OBP
|.347
|.321
|SLG
|.432
|8
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|11
|16/11
|K/BB
|18/11
|1
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 144 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- King starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.
- The 28-year-old righty has 38 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .215 against him this season. He has a 2.88 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings over his 38 appearances.
