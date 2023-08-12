Saturday, Yuli Gurriel and the Miami Marlins square off against the New York Yankees and Michael King, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 7 against the Reds) he went 0-for-3.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .270 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 41 of 73 games this year (56.2%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (27.4%).

He has hit a home run in 4.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 73), and 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this year, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (31.5%), including three games with multiple runs (4.1%).

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .239 AVG .295 .306 OBP .347 .321 SLG .432 8 XBH 10 0 HR 3 9 RBI 11 16/11 K/BB 18/11 1 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings