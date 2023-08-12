Saturday, Yuli Gurriel and the Miami Marlins square off against the New York Yankees and Michael King, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 7 against the Reds) he went 0-for-3.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Michael King
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel is hitting .270 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
  • Gurriel has gotten a hit in 41 of 73 games this year (56.2%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (27.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 4.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 73), and 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 19 games this year, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once 23 times this year (31.5%), including three games with multiple runs (4.1%).

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 38
.239 AVG .295
.306 OBP .347
.321 SLG .432
8 XBH 10
0 HR 3
9 RBI 11
16/11 K/BB 18/11
1 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 144 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • King starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.
  • The 28-year-old righty has 38 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .215 against him this season. He has a 2.88 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings over his 38 appearances.
