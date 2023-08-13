Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (hitting .231 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and two RBI), battle starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .262 with 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks.
- De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 71 of 111 games this season (64.0%), including 28 multi-hit games (25.2%).
- He has homered in 16 games this season (14.4%), homering in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- De La Cruz has driven home a run in 38 games this season (34.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 38 games this season (34.2%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|55
|.302
|AVG
|.224
|.348
|OBP
|.273
|.472
|SLG
|.393
|22
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|28
|58/16
|K/BB
|57/16
|0
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 145 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Yankees are sending Cole (10-3) out to make his 25th start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 160 strikeouts through 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.75), fifth in WHIP (1.038), and 15th in K/9 (9.6).
