The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (hitting .231 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and two RBI), battle starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .262 with 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks.

De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 71 of 111 games this season (64.0%), including 28 multi-hit games (25.2%).

He has homered in 16 games this season (14.4%), homering in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

De La Cruz has driven home a run in 38 games this season (34.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 38 games this season (34.2%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 55 .302 AVG .224 .348 OBP .273 .472 SLG .393 22 XBH 19 7 HR 9 32 RBI 28 58/16 K/BB 57/16 0 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings