On Sunday, Jacob Stallings (.120 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and two RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings has seven doubles, a home run and 20 walks while batting .189.
  • Stallings has gotten a hit in 25 of 57 games this season (43.9%), with multiple hits on four occasions (7.0%).
  • He has gone deep in only one game this year.
  • Stallings has driven in a run in nine games this season (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (22.8%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 26
.202 AVG .173
.277 OBP .300
.262 SLG .240
3 XBH 5
1 HR 0
5 RBI 6
24/8 K/BB 22/12
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.75), fifth in WHIP (1.038), and 15th in K/9 (9.6).
