Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jacob Stallings (.120 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and two RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings has seven doubles, a home run and 20 walks while batting .189.
- Stallings has gotten a hit in 25 of 57 games this season (43.9%), with multiple hits on four occasions (7.0%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Stallings has driven in a run in nine games this season (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (22.8%), including one multi-run game.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|.202
|AVG
|.173
|.277
|OBP
|.300
|.262
|SLG
|.240
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|24/8
|K/BB
|22/12
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.75), fifth in WHIP (1.038), and 15th in K/9 (9.6).
