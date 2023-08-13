On Sunday, Jacob Stallings (.120 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and two RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings has seven doubles, a home run and 20 walks while batting .189.

Stallings has gotten a hit in 25 of 57 games this season (43.9%), with multiple hits on four occasions (7.0%).

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Stallings has driven in a run in nine games this season (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (22.8%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 26 .202 AVG .173 .277 OBP .300 .262 SLG .240 3 XBH 5 1 HR 0 5 RBI 6 24/8 K/BB 22/12 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings