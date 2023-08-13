Jake Burger -- hitting .278 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Yankees.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger is batting .221 with 19 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 25 walks.
  • Burger will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last outings.
  • Burger has gotten at least one hit in 52.0% of his games this season (51 of 98), with more than one hit 20 times (20.4%).
  • He has homered in 24.5% of his games this season, and 7.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Burger has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (30.6%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (17.3%).
  • He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 6
.257 AVG .190
.327 OBP .261
.662 SLG .429
25 XBH 3
17 HR 1
36 RBI 2
45/14 K/BB 5/2
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 145 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Cole (10-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 2.75 ERA ranks third, 1.038 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
