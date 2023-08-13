Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Jake Burger -- hitting .278 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Yankees.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .221 with 19 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 25 walks.
- Burger will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last outings.
- Burger has gotten at least one hit in 52.0% of his games this season (51 of 98), with more than one hit 20 times (20.4%).
- He has homered in 24.5% of his games this season, and 7.1% of his plate appearances.
- Burger has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (30.6%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (17.3%).
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|6
|.257
|AVG
|.190
|.327
|OBP
|.261
|.662
|SLG
|.429
|25
|XBH
|3
|17
|HR
|1
|36
|RBI
|2
|45/14
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 145 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Cole (10-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.75 ERA ranks third, 1.038 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
