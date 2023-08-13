Jake Burger -- hitting .278 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Yankees.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Read More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .221 with 19 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 25 walks.

Burger will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last outings.

Burger has gotten at least one hit in 52.0% of his games this season (51 of 98), with more than one hit 20 times (20.4%).

He has homered in 24.5% of his games this season, and 7.1% of his plate appearances.

Burger has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (30.6%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (17.3%).

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 6 .257 AVG .190 .327 OBP .261 .662 SLG .429 25 XBH 3 17 HR 1 36 RBI 2 45/14 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings