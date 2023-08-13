Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .531 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm is batting .251 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks.
  • Chisholm has picked up a hit in 70.9% of his 55 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.4% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 20 games this season (36.4%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 36.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 30
.270 AVG .236
.337 OBP .280
.483 SLG .436
9 XBH 9
5 HR 6
11 RBI 14
33/8 K/BB 35/6
7 SB 8

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cole (10-3) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 25th start of the season. He has a 2.75 ERA in 150 1/3 innings pitched, with 160 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.75), fifth in WHIP (1.038), and 15th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
