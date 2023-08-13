Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .531 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .251 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

Chisholm has picked up a hit in 70.9% of his 55 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.4% of them.

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this season (36.4%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 30 .270 AVG .236 .337 OBP .280 .483 SLG .436 9 XBH 9 5 HR 6 11 RBI 14 33/8 K/BB 35/6 7 SB 8

