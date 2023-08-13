Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .531 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .251 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks.
- Chisholm has picked up a hit in 70.9% of his 55 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.4% of them.
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this season (36.4%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|.270
|AVG
|.236
|.337
|OBP
|.280
|.483
|SLG
|.436
|9
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|14
|33/8
|K/BB
|35/6
|7
|SB
|8
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole (10-3) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 25th start of the season. He has a 2.75 ERA in 150 1/3 innings pitched, with 160 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.75), fifth in WHIP (1.038), and 15th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
