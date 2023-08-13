Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.097 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .236 with 14 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.
- Wendle has gotten a hit in 41 of 73 games this year (56.2%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (13.7%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 73 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Wendle has driven in a run in 14 games this year (19.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.226
|AVG
|.248
|.240
|OBP
|.304
|.315
|SLG
|.343
|10
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|8
|26/2
|K/BB
|29/8
|1
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 145 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Yankees will send Cole (10-3) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 160 strikeouts through 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.75), fifth in WHIP (1.038), and 15th in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
