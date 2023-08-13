The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.097 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

TV Channel: MLB Network

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .236 with 14 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.

Wendle has gotten a hit in 41 of 73 games this year (56.2%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (13.7%).

He has hit a home run in one of 73 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Wendle has driven in a run in 14 games this year (19.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .226 AVG .248 .240 OBP .304 .315 SLG .343 10 XBH 7 0 HR 1 7 RBI 8 26/2 K/BB 29/8 1 SB 3

