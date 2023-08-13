Sunday, Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins play the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 9 against the Reds) he went 1-for-4.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is hitting .286 with 13 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 64.8% of his 91 games this season, Berti has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 3.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 91), and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Berti has driven home a run in 18 games this season (19.8%), including more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games.
  • He has scored in 31 games this season (34.1%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 48
.279 AVG .291
.310 OBP .333
.346 SLG .394
8 XBH 10
0 HR 3
13 RBI 10
24/6 K/BB 36/11
5 SB 6

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow 145 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.75), fifth in WHIP (1.038), and 15th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
