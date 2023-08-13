Sunday, Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins play the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 9 against the Reds) he went 1-for-4.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .286 with 13 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.

In 64.8% of his 91 games this season, Berti has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 3.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 91), and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

Berti has driven home a run in 18 games this season (19.8%), including more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games.

He has scored in 31 games this season (34.1%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 48 .279 AVG .291 .310 OBP .333 .346 SLG .394 8 XBH 10 0 HR 3 13 RBI 10 24/6 K/BB 36/11 5 SB 6

