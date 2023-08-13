Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Sunday, Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins play the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on August 9 against the Reds) he went 1-for-4.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .286 with 13 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.
- In 64.8% of his 91 games this season, Berti has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 3.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 91), and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Berti has driven home a run in 18 games this season (19.8%), including more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (34.1%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|48
|.279
|AVG
|.291
|.310
|OBP
|.333
|.346
|SLG
|.394
|8
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|24/6
|K/BB
|36/11
|5
|SB
|6
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 145 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.75), fifth in WHIP (1.038), and 15th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
