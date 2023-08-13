Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (hitting .256 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, five walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 101 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .244 with 48 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 103rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 66th and he is 22nd in slugging.
- In 63.4% of his 112 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- In 22.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has driven in a run in 37 games this season (33.0%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this year (42.9%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|57
|.233
|AVG
|.255
|.295
|OBP
|.368
|.450
|SLG
|.538
|22
|XBH
|26
|11
|HR
|17
|27
|RBI
|35
|56/18
|K/BB
|59/34
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Cole (10-3) out to make his 25th start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.75 ERA ranks third, 1.038 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
