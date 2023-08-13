The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (hitting .256 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, five walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

  • Soler has 101 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .244 with 48 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 103rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 66th and he is 22nd in slugging.
  • In 63.4% of his 112 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
  • In 22.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Soler has driven in a run in 37 games this season (33.0%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 48 games this year (42.9%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 57
.233 AVG .255
.295 OBP .368
.450 SLG .538
22 XBH 26
11 HR 17
27 RBI 35
56/18 K/BB 59/34
0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Yankees are sending Cole (10-3) out to make his 25th start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 2.75 ERA ranks third, 1.038 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.