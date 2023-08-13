The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (hitting .256 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, five walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 101 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .244 with 48 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 103rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 66th and he is 22nd in slugging.

In 63.4% of his 112 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

In 22.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has driven in a run in 37 games this season (33.0%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 48 games this year (42.9%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 57 .233 AVG .255 .295 OBP .368 .450 SLG .538 22 XBH 26 11 HR 17 27 RBI 35 56/18 K/BB 59/34 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings