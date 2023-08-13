On Sunday, Josh Bell (batting .308 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .241 with 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 47 walks.

Bell is batting .300 with three homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Bell has gotten a hit in 70 of 107 games this year (65.4%), including 17 multi-hit games (15.9%).

He has homered in 13.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Bell has had an RBI in 41 games this year (38.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 24.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (4.7%).

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 .375 AVG .261 .444 OBP .320 .750 SLG .609 2 XBH 4 2 HR 2 3 RBI 5 4/2 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings