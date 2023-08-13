Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Sunday, Josh Bell (batting .308 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .241 with 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 47 walks.
- Bell is batting .300 with three homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Bell has gotten a hit in 70 of 107 games this year (65.4%), including 17 multi-hit games (15.9%).
- He has homered in 13.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Bell has had an RBI in 41 games this year (38.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 24.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (4.7%).
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|.375
|AVG
|.261
|.444
|OBP
|.320
|.750
|SLG
|.609
|2
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|4/2
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 145 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.75 ERA ranks third, 1.038 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
