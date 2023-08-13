Luis Arraez -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 209 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .409, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .461.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is 49th in slugging.

Arraez has had a hit in 89 of 112 games this season (79.5%), including multiple hits 45 times (40.2%).

He has hit a home run in 3.6% of his games in 2023 (four of 112), and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (33.0%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (11.6%).

He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year (41 of 112), with two or more runs seven times (6.3%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 53 .400 AVG .327 .436 OBP .381 .498 SLG .422 17 XBH 15 2 HR 2 29 RBI 25 8/15 K/BB 20/16 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings