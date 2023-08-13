Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Luis Arraez -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 209 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .409, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .461.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is 49th in slugging.
- Arraez has had a hit in 89 of 112 games this season (79.5%), including multiple hits 45 times (40.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 3.6% of his games in 2023 (four of 112), and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Arraez has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (33.0%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (11.6%).
- He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year (41 of 112), with two or more runs seven times (6.3%).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|53
|.400
|AVG
|.327
|.436
|OBP
|.381
|.498
|SLG
|.422
|17
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|2
|29
|RBI
|25
|8/15
|K/BB
|20/16
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.75 ERA ranks third, 1.038 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
