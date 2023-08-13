Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees will hit the field against the Miami Marlins and projected starter Eury Perez on Sunday at LoanDepot park.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Marlins have +105 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup is set at 7 runs.

Marlins vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -125 +105 7 -125 +105 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Marlins and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Marlins' past 10 contests.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been underdogs in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (43.9%) in those contests.

Miami has a record of 15-22, a 40.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami's games have gone over the total in 53 of its 117 chances.

The Marlins have posted a record of 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-25 26-32 29-25 31-32 47-42 13-15

