Gerrit Cole and Eury Perez are the projected starters when the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins play on Sunday at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit just 111 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Fueled by 317 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 19th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 477 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Marlins have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of eight strikeouts per game.

Miami has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

Miami has pitched to a 4.21 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.277 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will send Perez (5-4) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has four quality starts in 12 chances this season.

In 12 starts this season, Perez has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 Reds L 5-2 Away Eury Pérez Brandon Williamson 8/8/2023 Reds W 3-2 Away Braxton Garrett Luke Weaver 8/9/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Johnny Cueto Graham Ashcraft 8/11/2023 Yankees L 9-4 Home Jesús Luzardo Ian Hamilton 8/12/2023 Yankees W 3-1 Home Sandy Alcantara Michael King 8/13/2023 Yankees - Home Eury Pérez Gerrit Cole 8/14/2023 Astros - Home Braxton Garrett Framber Valdez 8/15/2023 Astros - Home Johnny Cueto Cristian Javier 8/16/2023 Astros - Home Jesús Luzardo Hunter Brown 8/18/2023 Dodgers - Away Sandy Alcantara Tony Gonsolin 8/19/2023 Dodgers - Away Eury Pérez Julio Urías

