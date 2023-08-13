How to Watch the Marlins vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 13
Gerrit Cole and Eury Perez are the projected starters when the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins play on Sunday at LoanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins have hit just 111 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Fueled by 317 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 19th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.
- The Marlins have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
- Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 477 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).
- The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of eight strikeouts per game.
- Miami has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.
- Miami has pitched to a 4.21 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
- The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.277 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins will send Perez (5-4) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- He has four quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- In 12 starts this season, Perez has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/7/2023
|Reds
|L 5-2
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Brandon Williamson
|8/8/2023
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Luke Weaver
|8/9/2023
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Away
|Johnny Cueto
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/11/2023
|Yankees
|L 9-4
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Ian Hamilton
|8/12/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-1
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Michael King
|8/13/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Gerrit Cole
|8/14/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Framber Valdez
|8/15/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Cristian Javier
|8/16/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Hunter Brown
|8/18/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Tony Gonsolin
|8/19/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Julio Urías
