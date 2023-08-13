On Sunday, August 13, Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (60-57) visit Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (61-57) at LoanDepot park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The Yankees have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Marlins (+115). A 7-run total is listed for the game.

Marlins vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (10-3, 2.75 ERA) vs Eury Perez - MIA (5-4, 2.79 ERA)

Marlins vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 69 times and won 40, or 58%, of those games.

The Yankees have a record of 34-19 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (64.2% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Yankees went 2-3 over the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (43.9%) in those games.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious 13 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 3rd

