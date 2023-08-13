You can see player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Luis Arraez and other players on the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins ahead of their matchup at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 159 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 31 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .365/.409/.461 on the season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 20 doubles, 28 home runs, 52 walks and 62 RBI (101 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .244/.333/.495 so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Aug. 8 3-for-3 1 1 2 6 0 at Reds Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rangers Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Cole Stats

Gerrit Cole (10-3) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 25th start of the season.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.

Cole has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.75), fifth in WHIP (1.038), and 15th in K/9 (9.6).

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Aug. 7 7.0 5 4 4 3 2 vs. Rays Aug. 2 7.0 4 2 2 8 2 at Orioles Jul. 28 7.0 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Royals Jul. 22 6.1 5 2 2 10 1 at Rockies Jul. 16 6.0 2 1 1 11 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torres Stats

Torres has 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 49 RBI (119 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .271/.336/.444 on the season.

Torres has picked up at least one hit in 11 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .436 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at White Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 22 home runs, 51 walks and 45 RBI (62 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashed .284/.415/.638 on the year.

Judge has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with a double, two home runs, seven walks and two RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Aug. 11 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 8 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

