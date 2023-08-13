Gleyber Torres carries an 11-game hitting streak into the New York Yankees' (60-57) game against the Miami Marlins (61-57) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday, at LoanDepot park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (10-3) to the mound, while Eury Perez (5-4) will take the ball for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (10-3, 2.75 ERA) vs Perez - MIA (5-4, 2.79 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

Perez (5-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Over 12 games this season, the 20-year-old has a 2.79 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .213 to opposing batters.

Perez is trying to collect his fifth quality start of the year in this game.

Perez has put up eight starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees' Cole (10-3) will make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings against the Chicago White Sox.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with a 2.75 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .212.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned 17 quality starts.

Cole has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.75), fifth in WHIP (1.038), and 15th in K/9 (9.6).

