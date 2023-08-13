Sunday's contest at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (61-57) taking on the New York Yankees (60-57) at 1:40 PM ET (on August 13). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-2 victory for the Marlins, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (10-3) to the mound, while Eury Perez (5-4) will get the nod for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Marlins vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Marlins 4, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-4.

When it comes to the total, Miami and its foes are 3-6-1 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have come away with 25 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has come away with a win 13 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (477 total, four per game).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.21 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Marlins Schedule