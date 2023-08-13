Nick Fortes and his .367 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (101 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes has five doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .216.
  • Fortes has picked up a hit in 37 of 74 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • In five games this year, he has homered (6.8%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
  • Fortes has driven in a run in 19 games this year (25.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 20 times this year (27.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 37
.230 AVG .202
.287 OBP .246
.274 SLG .333
3 XBH 7
1 HR 4
13 RBI 8
15/7 K/BB 31/6
2 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.75), fifth in WHIP (1.038), and 15th in K/9 (9.6).
