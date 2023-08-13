Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Nick Fortes and his .367 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (101 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has five doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .216.
- Fortes has picked up a hit in 37 of 74 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- In five games this year, he has homered (6.8%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
- Fortes has driven in a run in 19 games this year (25.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 20 times this year (27.0%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.230
|AVG
|.202
|.287
|OBP
|.246
|.274
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|31/6
|2
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.75), fifth in WHIP (1.038), and 15th in K/9 (9.6).
