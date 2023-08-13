Nick Fortes and his .367 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (101 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has five doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .216.

Fortes has picked up a hit in 37 of 74 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

In five games this year, he has homered (6.8%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).

Fortes has driven in a run in 19 games this year (25.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 20 times this year (27.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .230 AVG .202 .287 OBP .246 .274 SLG .333 3 XBH 7 1 HR 4 13 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 31/6 2 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings