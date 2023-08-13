Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Sunday, Yuli Gurriel (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .266 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 41 of 74 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has gone deep in 4.1% of his games this season, and 1.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 19 games this season (25.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 31.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.1%).
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.232
|AVG
|.295
|.299
|OBP
|.347
|.313
|SLG
|.432
|8
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|11
|17/11
|K/BB
|18/11
|1
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole (10-3) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 2.75 ERA in 150 1/3 innings pitched, with 160 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.75 ERA ranks third, 1.038 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
