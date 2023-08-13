On Sunday, Yuli Gurriel (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .266 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 41 of 74 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has gone deep in 4.1% of his games this season, and 1.1% of his chances at the plate.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 19 games this season (25.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 31.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.1%).

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .232 AVG .295 .299 OBP .347 .313 SLG .432 8 XBH 10 0 HR 3 9 RBI 11 17/11 K/BB 18/11 1 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings