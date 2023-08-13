On Sunday, Yuli Gurriel (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel is hitting .266 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
  • Gurriel has picked up a hit in 41 of 74 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.
  • He has gone deep in 4.1% of his games this season, and 1.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Gurriel has driven in a run in 19 games this season (25.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 31.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.1%).

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 38
.232 AVG .295
.299 OBP .347
.313 SLG .432
8 XBH 10
0 HR 3
9 RBI 11
17/11 K/BB 18/11
1 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
  • The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cole (10-3) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 2.75 ERA in 150 1/3 innings pitched, with 160 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 2.75 ERA ranks third, 1.038 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
