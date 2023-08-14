Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Astros - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on August 14 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .262 with 26 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks.
- De La Cruz has recorded a hit in 72 of 112 games this year (64.3%), including 28 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39 games this year (34.8%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 38 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|55
|.301
|AVG
|.224
|.349
|OBP
|.273
|.472
|SLG
|.393
|23
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|9
|33
|RBI
|28
|60/17
|K/BB
|57/16
|0
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (142 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Valdez (9-7) to make his 23rd start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-7 with a 3.30 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.30), 13th in WHIP (1.092), and 26th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
