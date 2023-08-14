Bryan De La Cruz -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on August 14 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .262 with 26 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks.

De La Cruz has recorded a hit in 72 of 112 games this year (64.3%), including 28 multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 39 games this year (34.8%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 38 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 55 .301 AVG .224 .349 OBP .273 .472 SLG .393 23 XBH 19 7 HR 9 33 RBI 28 60/17 K/BB 57/16 0 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings