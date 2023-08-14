Monday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (59-59) and the Colorado Rockies (45-73) matching up at Coors Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on August 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (9-5) to the mound, while Chris Flexen (1-5) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 29, or 60.4%, of those games.

Arizona has entered five games this season favored by -225 or more, and won each of those games.

The Diamondbacks have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona has scored 549 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks' 4.66 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rockies have put together a 1-2-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in three of those games).

The Rockies have won in 41, or 39.8%, of the 103 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a mark of 2-22 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 23 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (499 total runs).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.49 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 8 Dodgers L 5-4 Brandon Pfaadt vs Julio Urías August 9 Dodgers L 2-0 Merrill Kelly vs Bobby Miller August 11 Padres L 10-5 Ryne Nelson vs Blake Snell August 12 Padres W 3-0 Zac Gallen vs Rich Hill August 13 Padres W 5-4 Brandon Pfaadt vs Seth Lugo August 14 @ Rockies - Merrill Kelly vs Chris Flexen August 15 @ Rockies - TBA vs Ty Blach August 16 @ Rockies - Ryne Nelson vs Austin Gomber August 17 @ Padres - Zac Gallen vs Rich Hill August 18 @ Padres - Brandon Pfaadt vs Seth Lugo August 19 @ Padres - Merrill Kelly vs Yu Darvish

Rockies Schedule