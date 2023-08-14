Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Astros - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jake Burger (.350 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) against the Yankees.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger leads Miami with 76 hits, batting .227 this season with 46 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 126th, his on-base percentage ranks 129th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Burger will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 in his last outings.
- In 52.5% of his 99 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 24.2% of his games in 2023 (24 of 99), and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger has driven home a run in 31 games this year (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- In 42.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|40
|.257
|AVG
|.171
|.327
|OBP
|.228
|.662
|SLG
|.390
|25
|XBH
|16
|17
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|16
|45/14
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (142 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez will try to grab his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.30 ERA and 144 strikeouts through 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.30), 13th in WHIP (1.092), and 26th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
