The Miami Marlins, including Jake Burger (.350 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) against the Yankees.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger leads Miami with 76 hits, batting .227 this season with 46 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 126th, his on-base percentage ranks 129th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Burger will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 in his last outings.

In 52.5% of his 99 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 24.2% of his games in 2023 (24 of 99), and 7% of his trips to the dish.

Burger has driven home a run in 31 games this year (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

In 42.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 40 .257 AVG .171 .327 OBP .228 .662 SLG .390 25 XBH 16 17 HR 8 36 RBI 16 45/14 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings