Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Astros - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .284 with 13 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.
- Berti has gotten a hit in 59 of 92 games this year (64.1%), including 21 multi-hit games (22.8%).
- He has gone deep in three games this year (3.3%), homering in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Berti has picked up an RBI in 19.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.4% of his games.
- In 33.7% of his games this season (31 of 92), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|48
|.275
|AVG
|.291
|.306
|OBP
|.333
|.341
|SLG
|.394
|8
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|25/6
|K/BB
|36/11
|5
|SB
|6
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.77 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 142 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Valdez (9-7) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Astros in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.30 ERA in 142 2/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty went seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 15th, 1.092 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
