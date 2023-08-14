The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .284 with 13 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.

Berti has gotten a hit in 59 of 92 games this year (64.1%), including 21 multi-hit games (22.8%).

He has gone deep in three games this year (3.3%), homering in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Berti has picked up an RBI in 19.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.4% of his games.

In 33.7% of his games this season (31 of 92), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 48 .275 AVG .291 .306 OBP .333 .341 SLG .394 8 XBH 10 0 HR 3 13 RBI 10 25/6 K/BB 36/11 5 SB 6

Astros Pitching Rankings