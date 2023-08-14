Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Astros - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is hitting .244 with 20 doubles, 28 home runs and 52 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 101st in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Soler has gotten a hit in 71 of 112 games this season (63.4%), including 20 multi-hit games (17.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 25 games this year (22.3%), homering in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has picked up an RBI in 33.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this season (42.9%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|57
|.233
|AVG
|.255
|.295
|OBP
|.368
|.450
|SLG
|.538
|22
|XBH
|26
|11
|HR
|17
|27
|RBI
|35
|56/18
|K/BB
|59/34
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.77 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (142 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Valdez (9-7) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-7 with a 3.30 ERA and 144 strikeouts through 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty threw seven innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 15th, 1.092 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 26th.
