The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is hitting .244 with 20 doubles, 28 home runs and 52 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 101st in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Soler has gotten a hit in 71 of 112 games this season (63.4%), including 20 multi-hit games (17.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 25 games this year (22.3%), homering in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has picked up an RBI in 33.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 48 games this season (42.9%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 57 .233 AVG .255 .295 OBP .368 .450 SLG .538 22 XBH 26 11 HR 17 27 RBI 35 56/18 K/BB 59/34 0 SB 1

