On Monday, Josh Bell (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .242 with 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 49 walks.

Bell will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with three homers over the course of his last outings.

In 65.7% of his games this year (71 of 108), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (15.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Bell has picked up an RBI in 38.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this year (25.0%), including six games with multiple runs (5.6%).

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 47 .240 AVG .227 .314 OBP .322 .371 SLG .395 15 XBH 15 4 HR 7 22 RBI 26 39/19 K/BB 42/24 0 SB 0

