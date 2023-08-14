Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Astros - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Monday, Josh Bell (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .242 with 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 49 walks.
- Bell will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with three homers over the course of his last outings.
- In 65.7% of his games this year (71 of 108), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (15.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Bell has picked up an RBI in 38.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this year (25.0%), including six games with multiple runs (5.6%).
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.240
|AVG
|.227
|.314
|OBP
|.322
|.371
|SLG
|.395
|15
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|26
|39/19
|K/BB
|42/24
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (142 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.30 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander went seven innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 15th, 1.092 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 26th.
