Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Astros - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Monday, Luis Arraez (batting .256 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a triple) against the Yankees.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.411), slugging percentage (.467) and OPS (.878) this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is 44th in slugging.
- In 79.6% of his games this year (90 of 113), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in 46 of those games (40.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 3.5% of his games this year, and 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Arraez has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (33.6%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those contests (12.4%).
- He has scored in 42 games this year (37.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|53
|.404
|AVG
|.327
|.440
|OBP
|.381
|.509
|SLG
|.422
|18
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|2
|32
|RBI
|25
|8/15
|K/BB
|20/16
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (142 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez (9-7 with a 3.30 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season.
- The lefty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.30), 13th in WHIP (1.092), and 26th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
