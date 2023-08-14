On Monday, Luis Arraez (batting .256 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a triple) against the Yankees.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.411), slugging percentage (.467) and OPS (.878) this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is 44th in slugging.

In 79.6% of his games this year (90 of 113), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in 46 of those games (40.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 3.5% of his games this year, and 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (33.6%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those contests (12.4%).

He has scored in 42 games this year (37.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 53 .404 AVG .327 .440 OBP .381 .509 SLG .422 18 XBH 15 2 HR 2 32 RBI 25 8/15 K/BB 20/16 1 SB 0

