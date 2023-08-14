Monday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (68-51) against the Miami Marlins (62-57) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 14.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (9-7) versus the Marlins and Braxton Garrett (6-3).

Marlins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Miami and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have won in 26, or 44.8%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Miami has a win-loss record of 10-15 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Miami scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (485 total, 4.1 per game).

Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.23 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule