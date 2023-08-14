Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros will see Braxton Garrett starting for the Miami Marlins in the first game of a three-game series, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Marlins have +125 odds to play spoiler. The game's total has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -150 +125 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Marlins and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been underdogs in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (44.8%) in those contests.

Miami is 9-14 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of its 118 opportunities.

The Marlins have an against the spread mark of 4-2-0 in six games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-25 26-32 30-25 31-32 48-42 13-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.