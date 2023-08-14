Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros will take the field against the Miami Marlins and projected starter Braxton Garrett on Monday at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit just 111 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Fueled by 320 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 20th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Miami has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 485 (4.1 per game).

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Marlins rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Miami has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

Miami has pitched to a 4.23 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

The Marlins rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.277 WHIP this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Garrett (6-3) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has five quality starts in 22 chances this season.

Garrett has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Reds W 3-2 Away Braxton Garrett Luke Weaver 8/9/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Johnny Cueto Graham Ashcraft 8/11/2023 Yankees L 9-4 Home Jesús Luzardo Ian Hamilton 8/12/2023 Yankees W 3-1 Home Sandy Alcantara Michael King 8/13/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Home Eury Pérez Gerrit Cole 8/14/2023 Astros - Home Braxton Garrett Framber Valdez 8/15/2023 Astros - Home Johnny Cueto Cristian Javier 8/16/2023 Astros - Home Jesús Luzardo Justin Verlander 8/18/2023 Dodgers - Away Sandy Alcantara Tony Gonsolin 8/19/2023 Dodgers - Away Eury Pérez Julio Urías 8/20/2023 Dodgers - Away Braxton Garrett Bobby Miller

