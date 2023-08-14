How to Watch the Marlins vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 14
Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros will take the field against the Miami Marlins and projected starter Braxton Garrett on Monday at LoanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins have hit just 111 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Fueled by 320 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 20th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.
- The Marlins' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- Miami has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 485 (4.1 per game).
- The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Marlins rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.
- Miami has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.
- Miami has pitched to a 4.23 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.
- The Marlins rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.277 WHIP this season.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Garrett (6-3) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 23rd start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- He has five quality starts in 22 chances this season.
- Garrett has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/8/2023
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Luke Weaver
|8/9/2023
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Away
|Johnny Cueto
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/11/2023
|Yankees
|L 9-4
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Ian Hamilton
|8/12/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-1
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Michael King
|8/13/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-7
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Gerrit Cole
|8/14/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Framber Valdez
|8/15/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Cristian Javier
|8/16/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Justin Verlander
|8/18/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Tony Gonsolin
|8/19/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Julio Urías
|8/20/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Bobby Miller
