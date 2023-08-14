On Monday, August 14 at 6:40 PM ET, the Houston Astros (68-51) visit the Miami Marlins (62-57) at LoanDepot park. Framber Valdez will get the call for the Astros, while Braxton Garrett will take the hill for the Marlins.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +115 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total is listed at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (9-7, 3.30 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (6-3, 4.08 ERA)

Marlins vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 79 times and won 47, or 59.5%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 37-21 (winning 63.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Marlins have come away with 26 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Marlins have won 13 of 30 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Marlins vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+175) Josh Bell 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+220) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+185) Avisaíl García 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 3rd

