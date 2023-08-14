The Houston Astros (68-51) and Miami Marlins (62-57) square off in the first of a three-game series on Monday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Astros are coming off a series victory over the Angels, and the Marlins a series win over the Yankees.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (9-7) to the mound, while Braxton Garrett (6-3) will get the nod for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (9-7, 3.30 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (6-3, 4.08 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (6-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season.

The left-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.08 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .261 to his opponents.

Garrett is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Garrett will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

In four of his 23 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

Valdez (9-7) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.30 and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .230 in 22 games this season.

He has 14 quality starts in 22 chances this season.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

The 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.30), 13th in WHIP (1.092), and 26th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

