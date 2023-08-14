On Monday, Nick Fortes (batting .280 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Yankees.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .219 with five doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Fortes has recorded a hit in 38 of 75 games this year (50.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (14.7%).

In 6.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this year (25.3%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 21 of 75 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .237 AVG .202 .293 OBP .246 .281 SLG .333 3 XBH 7 1 HR 4 13 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 31/6 2 SB 1

