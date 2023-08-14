Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Astros - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Monday, Nick Fortes (batting .280 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Yankees.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .219 with five doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Fortes has recorded a hit in 38 of 75 games this year (50.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (14.7%).
- In 6.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this year (25.3%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 21 of 75 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.237
|AVG
|.202
|.293
|OBP
|.246
|.281
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|31/6
|2
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.77 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (142 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez (9-7) is looking for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.30 ERA in 142 2/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty tossed seven innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 15th, 1.092 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
