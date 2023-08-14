Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Astros - August 14
After hitting .276 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Yuli Gurriel and the Miami Marlins face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Framber Valdez) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .266 with 13 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
- In 56.0% of his games this season (42 of 75), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (26.7%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (4.0%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this year, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 32.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.0%.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.233
|AVG
|.295
|.298
|OBP
|.347
|.319
|SLG
|.432
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|11
|17/11
|K/BB
|18/11
|1
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (142 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez (9-7 with a 3.30 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander went seven innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.30), 13th in WHIP (1.092), and 26th in K/9 (9.1).
