After hitting .276 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Yuli Gurriel and the Miami Marlins face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Framber Valdez) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .266 with 13 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks.

In 56.0% of his games this season (42 of 75), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (26.7%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (4.0%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this year, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 32.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .233 AVG .295 .298 OBP .347 .319 SLG .432 9 XBH 10 0 HR 3 9 RBI 11 17/11 K/BB 18/11 1 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings