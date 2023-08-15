Bryan De La Cruz -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on August 15 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .260 with 26 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks.

De La Cruz has reached base via a hit in 72 games this season (of 113 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 14.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 113), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

De La Cruz has had an RBI in 39 games this season (34.5%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (14.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 33.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 55 .295 AVG .224 .343 OBP .273 .464 SLG .393 23 XBH 19 7 HR 9 33 RBI 28 61/17 K/BB 57/16 0 SB 3

