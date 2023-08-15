Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Astros - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on August 15 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .260 with 26 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks.
- De La Cruz has reached base via a hit in 72 games this season (of 113 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 113), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- De La Cruz has had an RBI in 39 games this season (34.5%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (14.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 33.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|55
|.295
|AVG
|.224
|.343
|OBP
|.273
|.464
|SLG
|.393
|23
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|9
|33
|RBI
|28
|61/17
|K/BB
|57/16
|0
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-2 with a 4.36 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.36 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
