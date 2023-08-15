Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Astros - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jacob Stallings (.130 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, six walks and two RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Explore More About This Game
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .188 with seven doubles, a home run and 21 walks.
- Stallings has recorded a hit in 25 of 58 games this year (43.1%), including four multi-hit games (6.9%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- In nine games this season (15.5%), Stallings has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (22.4%), including one multi-run game.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|.200
|AVG
|.173
|.281
|OBP
|.300
|.259
|SLG
|.240
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|25/9
|K/BB
|22/12
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier (8-2) takes the mound for the Astros in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.36 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.36, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
