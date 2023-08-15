On Tuesday, Jacob Stallings (.130 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, six walks and two RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .188 with seven doubles, a home run and 21 walks.

Stallings has recorded a hit in 25 of 58 games this year (43.1%), including four multi-hit games (6.9%).

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

In nine games this season (15.5%), Stallings has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (22.4%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 26 .200 AVG .173 .281 OBP .300 .259 SLG .240 3 XBH 5 1 HR 0 5 RBI 6 25/9 K/BB 22/12 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings