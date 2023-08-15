Jake Burger and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Houston Astros and Cristian Javier on August 15 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger leads Miami in total hits (77) this season while batting .227 with 46 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 124th, his on-base percentage ranks 131st, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Burger will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 during his last outings.

In 53.0% of his games this season (53 of 100), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (21.0%) he recorded at least two.

In 24 games this season, he has homered (24.0%, and 7% of his trips to the plate).

Burger has driven home a run in 31 games this year (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 18.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

In 42.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 6 .257 AVG .190 .327 OBP .261 .662 SLG .429 25 XBH 3 17 HR 1 36 RBI 2 45/14 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings