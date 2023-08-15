The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm (batting .242 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .246.

In 69.6% of his 56 games this season, Chisholm has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 11 games this year (19.6%), homering in 5% of his plate appearances.

In 20 games this year (35.7%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year (37.5%), including multiple runs in four games.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 30 .258 AVG .236 .330 OBP .280 .462 SLG .436 9 XBH 9 5 HR 6 11 RBI 14 36/9 K/BB 35/6 7 SB 8

Astros Pitching Rankings