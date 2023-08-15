Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Astros - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm (batting .242 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .246.
- In 69.6% of his 56 games this season, Chisholm has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this year (19.6%), homering in 5% of his plate appearances.
- In 20 games this year (35.7%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (37.5%), including multiple runs in four games.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|.258
|AVG
|.236
|.330
|OBP
|.280
|.462
|SLG
|.436
|9
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|14
|36/9
|K/BB
|35/6
|7
|SB
|8
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.77 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier (8-2 with a 4.36 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.36, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
