On Tuesday, Joey Wendle (batting .133 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is hitting .238 with 14 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.

In 56.8% of his 74 games this season, Wendle has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has homered in just one game this season.

In 14 games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 22 of 74 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Marlins Players vs the Astros

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .230 AVG .248 .244 OBP .304 .317 SLG .343 10 XBH 7 0 HR 1 7 RBI 8 26/2 K/BB 29/8 1 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings