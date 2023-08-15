Joey Wendle vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Joey Wendle (batting .133 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is hitting .238 with 14 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.
- In 56.8% of his 74 games this season, Wendle has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- In 14 games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 22 of 74 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.230
|AVG
|.248
|.244
|OBP
|.304
|.317
|SLG
|.343
|10
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|8
|26/2
|K/BB
|29/8
|1
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Astros' 3.77 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-2 with a 4.36 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.36, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
