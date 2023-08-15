Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Astros - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jon Berti -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 127 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on August 15 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .284 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.
- Berti has gotten a hit in 60 of 93 games this season (64.5%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (22.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 3.2% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Berti has driven in a run in 19 games this season (20.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.4%).
- In 34.4% of his games this season (32 of 93), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|48
|.277
|AVG
|.291
|.307
|OBP
|.333
|.348
|SLG
|.394
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|25/6
|K/BB
|36/11
|6
|SB
|6
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 145 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-2 with a 4.36 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 4.36 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.