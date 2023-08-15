Jon Berti -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 127 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on August 15 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .284 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.

Berti has gotten a hit in 60 of 93 games this season (64.5%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (22.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 3.2% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

Berti has driven in a run in 19 games this season (20.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.4%).

In 34.4% of his games this season (32 of 93), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 48 .277 AVG .291 .307 OBP .333 .348 SLG .394 9 XBH 10 0 HR 3 14 RBI 10 25/6 K/BB 36/11 6 SB 6

Astros Pitching Rankings