Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Astros - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jorge Soler (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Astros.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is hitting .244 with 20 doubles, 29 home runs and 52 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 72 of 113 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.0% of his games in 2023 (26 of 113), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.6% of his games this year, Soler has picked up at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (15.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.6%.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|57
|.233
|AVG
|.255
|.294
|OBP
|.368
|.461
|SLG
|.538
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|17
|28
|RBI
|35
|56/18
|K/BB
|59/34
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier (8-2 with a 4.36 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.36, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
