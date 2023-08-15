On Tuesday, Jorge Soler (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Astros.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: BSFL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is hitting .244 with 20 doubles, 29 home runs and 52 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Soler has picked up a hit in 72 of 113 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has hit a long ball in 23.0% of his games in 2023 (26 of 113), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.6% of his games this year, Soler has picked up at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (15.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.6%.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 57 .233 AVG .255 .294 OBP .368 .461 SLG .538 23 XBH 26 12 HR 17 28 RBI 35 56/18 K/BB 59/34 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings