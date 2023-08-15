Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Astros - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Josh Bell and his .658 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Astros.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .244 with 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 49 walks.
- Bell enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .368 with four homers.
- Bell has picked up a hit in 66.1% of his 109 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Bell has had an RBI in 43 games this season (39.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25.7% of his games this year (28 of 109), with two or more runs six times (5.5%).
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|6
|.240
|AVG
|.261
|.314
|OBP
|.320
|.371
|SLG
|.609
|15
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|5
|39/19
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-2 with a 4.36 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.36, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
