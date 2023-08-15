The Miami Marlins, including Josh Bell and his .658 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Astros.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .244 with 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 49 walks.

Bell enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .368 with four homers.

Bell has picked up a hit in 66.1% of his 109 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.5% of them.

He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Bell has had an RBI in 43 games this season (39.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25.7% of his games this year (28 of 109), with two or more runs six times (5.5%).

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 6 .240 AVG .261 .314 OBP .320 .371 SLG .609 15 XBH 4 4 HR 2 22 RBI 5 39/19 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0

