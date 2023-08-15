Luis Arraez -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 154 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on August 15 at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Astros.

LoanDepot park

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .882, fueled by an OBP of .410 to go with a slugging percentage of .472. All three of those stats rank first among Miami hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Arraez has gotten a hit in 91 of 114 games this year (79.8%), with multiple hits on 46 occasions (40.4%).

Looking at the 114 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (4.4%), and in 1% of his trips to the plate.

Arraez has had at least one RBI in 34.2% of his games this season (39 of 114), with two or more RBI 14 times (12.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.7% of his games this season (43 of 114), with two or more runs seven times (6.1%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 53 .402 AVG .327 .437 OBP .381 .517 SLG .422 19 XBH 15 3 HR 2 33 RBI 25 9/15 K/BB 20/16 1 SB 0

