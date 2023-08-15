Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Astros - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Arraez -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 154 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on August 15 at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Astros.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .882, fueled by an OBP of .410 to go with a slugging percentage of .472. All three of those stats rank first among Miami hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- Arraez has gotten a hit in 91 of 114 games this year (79.8%), with multiple hits on 46 occasions (40.4%).
- Looking at the 114 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (4.4%), and in 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Arraez has had at least one RBI in 34.2% of his games this season (39 of 114), with two or more RBI 14 times (12.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.7% of his games this season (43 of 114), with two or more runs seven times (6.1%).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|53
|.402
|AVG
|.327
|.437
|OBP
|.381
|.517
|SLG
|.422
|19
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|2
|33
|RBI
|25
|9/15
|K/BB
|20/16
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier (8-2 with a 4.36 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.36, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .232 batting average against him.
