Tuesday's game features the Miami Marlins (63-57) and the Houston Astros (68-52) squaring off at LoanDepot park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 15.

The probable starters are Cristian Javier (8-2) for the Astros and Johnny Cueto (0-3) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

Marlins vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Marlins 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 3-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Miami and its foes are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Marlins' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Marlins have come away with 27 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has been victorious 16 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (490 total, 4.1 per game).

The Marlins have the 15th-ranked ERA (4.20) in the majors this season.

Marlins Schedule