The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker will take on the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Marlins have +110 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Marlins vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Moneyline: -135
Underdog Moneyline: +110
Total: 8.5
Over Total Odds: -110
Under Total Odds: -110

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The last 10 Marlins matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been victorious in 27, or 45.8%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami has a record of 14-20 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 54 of its 119 games with a total this season.

In six games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 4-2-0 against the spread.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-25 26-32 30-25 32-32 48-42 14-15

