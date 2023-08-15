Johnny Cueto will start for the Miami Marlins looking to shut down Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 114 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 325 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 18th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Miami has scored 490 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Marlins have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of eight strikeouts per game.

Miami strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.20 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.279 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Cueto (0-3) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Cueto has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in six chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Johnny Cueto Graham Ashcraft 8/11/2023 Yankees L 9-4 Home Jesús Luzardo Ian Hamilton 8/12/2023 Yankees W 3-1 Home Sandy Alcantara Michael King 8/13/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Home Eury Pérez Gerrit Cole 8/14/2023 Astros W 5-1 Home Braxton Garrett Framber Valdez 8/15/2023 Astros - Home Johnny Cueto Cristian Javier 8/16/2023 Astros - Home Jesús Luzardo Justin Verlander 8/18/2023 Dodgers - Away Sandy Alcantara Tony Gonsolin 8/19/2023 Dodgers - Away Eury Pérez Julio Urías 8/20/2023 Dodgers - Away Braxton Garrett Bobby Miller 8/21/2023 Padres - Away Johnny Cueto Blake Snell

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.