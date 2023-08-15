Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (68-52) will clash with Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (63-57) at LoanDepot park on Tuesday, August 15. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Marlins vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (8-2, 4.36 ERA) vs Johnny Cueto - MIA (0-3, 5.33 ERA)

Marlins vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 47, or 58.8%, of the 80 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have a record of 45-27 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 4-4 record over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have come away with 27 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Marlins have won 16 of 38 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210) Josh Bell 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Jacob Stallings 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+300) Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 3rd

