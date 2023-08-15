Player prop betting options for Kyle Tucker, Luis Arraez and others are available in the Houston Astros-Miami Marlins matchup at LoanDepot park on Tuesday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Astros Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has put up 163 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .366/.410/.472 so far this season.

Arraez has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a triple, two home runs and six RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 13 3-for-5 1 0 3 5 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 102 hits with 20 doubles, 29 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .244/.333/.500 slash line on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Aug. 8 3-for-3 1 1 2 6 0 at Reds Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Javier Stats

The Astros will hand the ball to Cristian Javier (8-2) for his 23rd start of the season.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Javier has started 22 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has made 22 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Aug. 9 5.0 4 2 2 3 3 at Yankees Aug. 3 4.2 4 3 3 4 3 vs. Rays Jul. 28 6.0 3 3 3 9 2 at Athletics Jul. 22 5.2 1 2 2 5 6 at Angels Jul. 16 5.0 4 3 3 7 2

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 127 hits with 29 doubles, 22 home runs, 59 walks and 88 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.

He's slashing .294/.376/.514 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 12 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Angels Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 68 walks and 75 RBI (115 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .252/.352/.414 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 11 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

