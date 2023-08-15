The Miami Marlins (63-57) aim to extend their three-game winning streak when they square off against the Houston Astros (68-52) on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (8-2) to the mound, while Johnny Cueto (0-3) will take the ball for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (8-2, 4.36 ERA) vs Cueto - MIA (0-3, 5.33 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johnny Cueto

Cueto gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.33 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 37-year-old has an ERA of 5.33, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents have a .206 batting average against him.

Cueto enters this matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Cueto is trying for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.5 frames per start.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros will hand the ball to Javier (8-2) for his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.36, a 2.68 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.215 in 22 games this season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 22 starts this season.

Javier has started 22 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

