Bryan De La Cruz vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .260 with 26 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks.
- De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 73 of 114 games this season (64.0%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (24.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 16 games this year (14.0%), homering in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 35.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- In 33.3% of his games this year (38 of 114), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|55
|.295
|AVG
|.224
|.342
|OBP
|.273
|.460
|SLG
|.393
|23
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|28
|61/17
|K/BB
|57/16
|0
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander (7-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 19th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 40-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
