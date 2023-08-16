The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .260 with 26 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks.

De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 73 of 114 games this season (64.0%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (24.6%).

He has hit a home run in 16 games this year (14.0%), homering in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 35.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

In 33.3% of his games this year (38 of 114), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 55 .295 AVG .224 .342 OBP .273 .460 SLG .393 23 XBH 19 7 HR 9 34 RBI 28 61/17 K/BB 57/16 0 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings