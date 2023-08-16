Right now the Miami Dolphins are 10th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2500.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Miami Betting Insights

Miami compiled a 9-8-0 ATS record last year.

A total of eight Dolphins games last season hit the over.

On offense, Miami ranked sixth in the with 364.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per contest).

The Dolphins picked up six wins at home last year and three on the road.

As the underdog, Miami picked up just two victories (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 7-3.

The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC as a whole.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa had 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 64.8% of his throws for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game).

In the passing game, Tyreek Hill scored seven TDs, catching 119 balls for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game).

In the passing game a season ago, Jaylen Waddle scored eight TDs, catching 75 balls for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game).

In 16 games, Raheem Mostert ran for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three TDs.

Jalen Ramsey recorded four interceptions to go with 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 18 passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2500 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +5000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +1000 5 October 8 Giants - +6600 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +800 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1800 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +10000 15 December 17 Jets - +1800 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1500 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1800 18 January 7 Bills - +1000

